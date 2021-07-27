Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with only a few isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid July weather is expected this week. Only isolated storms through Friday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm possible. Highs in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.