Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with only a few isolated storms
Only spotty rain chances for the rest of the week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid July weather is expected this week. Only isolated storms through Friday.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm possible. Highs in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
