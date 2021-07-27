Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with only a few isolated storms

Only spotty rain chances for the rest of the week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid July weather is expected this week. Only isolated storms through Friday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm possible. Highs in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

