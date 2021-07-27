Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 north in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash caused Interstate 85 north in Petersburg to close on Monday evening.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash at mile marker 69 around 8:41 p.m.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer hauling cars overturned and some of the vehicles came off the trailer.

The driver was not hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

Police said it may take a “significant amount of time to clear the scene.”

