Three RVA businesses collaborate to create Market on Meadow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Richmond small businesses are collaborating to create Market on Meadow, a farmer’s-market-style restaurant and shop.

Market on Meadow, comprised of Polpetti, Auntie Ning’s and Column 15 Coffee, will be a shared space for the three businesses and will also provide space for other local vendors to showcase their products.

“The vision is to be a hub for local small businesses from the farmer’s markets in our area to showcase their handmade products while you enjoy our made-to-order options behind the bar,” said Market on Meadow in a press release.

The market which is located at 719 North Meadow Street will open on July 29. A soft opening will be on July 28th with food being available at 4 p.m.

Details and operation hours for each partner are the following:

Column 15 Coffee will serve freshly roasted craft coffee and nitro cold brew as well as some food. It will be open Wednesdays through Mondays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Auntie Ning’s will serve Filipino food. They are open Mondays and Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and they are open on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Polpetti will serve their signature “Poletti Pockets,” Italian food and fresh pasta. They will be open Mondays and Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

