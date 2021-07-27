Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
Henrico gas station awning falls on top of truck as driver arrived to get gas
On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County
Tikeise Johnson
Man accused of dumping body in N.C. also suspect in Richmond homicide
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash
child dies after being struck by vehicle
1-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a...
Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Several events are also scheduled to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Washington Football Team training camp kicks off in Richmond with some changes because of Covid
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse...
Miami-Dade mayor pays tribute after last Surfside condo victim found
A collection box is in the lobby of the sheriff’s office located at 4317 East Parham Road.
Henrico Sheriff’s Office, Vale Foundation holds school supply drive