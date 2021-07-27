Richmond City Council approves casino host community agreement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmonders are another step closer to seeing a referendum on their November ballot regarding a proposed casino.

On Monday, Richmond City Council approved Host Community Agreement for ONE Casino + Resort.

With the approval and green light from the Virginia Lottery, the city can now petition the Circuit Court for a Nov. 2 referendum on casino gaming in Richmond.

“I congratulate the City Council for approving a resort casino Host Community Agreement that puts Richmonders first,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

If voters approve the casino, it is expected to create over 1,300 jobs and generate an estimated $172 million in new General Fund revenue over the first five years of the project.

“Richmond needs both,” said the mayor. “Great new jobs for our residents and new revenue to help fund our priorities and keep taxes low for everyone.”

If the referendum is approved by voters, the $562 million project is expected to open in October 2024.

