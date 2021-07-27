Healthcare Pros
Republican event draws Democratic criticism

A Republican event in Lynchburg next month is the latest flashpoint in the race for Governor.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A political event next month in Lynchburg is the latest flashpoint in the Virginia Governor’s Race.

On Tuesday, Democratic leaders criticized Republican Glenn Youngkin for agreeing to take part in an Election Integrity Rally, organized by the 5th District Republican Committee.

The event is scheduled on August 6 and 7 at Liberty University.

Susan Swecker is Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“They’re following Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” Swecker told reporters Tuesday afternoon, “and pushing restrictive measures that make it harder for folks to exercise their fundamental right to vote.”

“Our focus is not about what happened in the past,” countered 5th District Republican Committee Chairman Melvin Adams. “Our focus is about what we can do to ensure fair and safe elections.”

In an interview, Democrat Terry McAuliffe called on Youngkin to cancel his participation in the event.

“We do not have voter fraud here in Virginia. And nobody alleges that we do,” McAuliffe said. “You know we are now the model. We now have 45-day early vote. We now have no excuse absentee balloting. We should be encouraging more people to vote.”

The Youngkin campaign countered with criticism of McAuliffe.

“Terry McAuliffe opposes requiring a photo ID to vote, which undermines the integrity of our elections and makes it easier to cheat,” said Youngkin spokesperson Matt Wolking. “Glenn Youngkin will restore Virginia’s photo ID law and make sure it is easy for every eligible person to vote and harder to cheat.”

