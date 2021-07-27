Police respond to shooting in Richmond’s northside
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are responding to a shooting that occurred on the city’s northside.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard shortly before midnight for the report of a shooting.
The area was blocked off for a couple of hours.
