Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck

Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.(Colonial Heights Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Police said a moped driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck.

The Boulevard, in the south end of the city, was closed in both directions between Arlington Avenue and the Petersburg/Colonial Heights line. The crash happened near Washington Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said a moped and pickup truck collided, killing the moped driver.

There is no word on charges.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
Henrico gas station awning falls on top of truck as driver arrived to get gas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County
Tikeise Johnson
Man accused of dumping body in N.C. also suspect in Richmond homicide
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash

Latest News

The survey will be online from July 25 through August 11.
Richmond continues to seek more feedback on proposed bike lanes
A tractor-trailer crash caused Interstate 85 north in Petersburg to close on Monday evening.
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 north in Petersburg
A Glen Allen man was killed Sunday night while riding his bicycle on Chamberlayne Road.
‘It’s concerning’: 2 bicyclists killed in separate crashes in less than 24 hours
Henrico County is asking for public opinion on safety improvements in the area of Horsepen Road...
Henrico seeking public input on Horsepen Road, Glenside Drive