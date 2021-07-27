Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Police said a moped driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck.

The Boulevard, in the south end of the city, was closed in both directions between Arlington Avenue and the Petersburg/Colonial Heights line. The crash happened near Washington Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said a moped and pickup truck collided, killing the moped driver.

There is no word on charges.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.