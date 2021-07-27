Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Northam’s budget covers water projects, unemployment fund

Ralph Northam (FILE)
Ralph Northam (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is introducing two more spending proposals for the state’s $4.3 billion share of federal coronavirus relief money, calling for investments in clean water projects and over $860 million to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund.

The Democratic governor has been incrementally rolling out his plans ahead of the special legislative session that begins next week, when lawmakers will vote on how to allocate the money.

While the Democrat-controlled House and Senate must approve the spending, the administration has been crafting the spending plan in collaboration with legislators and budget committee staff.

Republicans, meanwhile, criticized Democrats’ approach to spending a vast amount of taxpayer money as lacking in transparency.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
Henrico gas station awning falls on top of truck as driver arrived to get gas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County
Tikeise Johnson
Man accused of dumping body in N.C. also suspect in Richmond homicide
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash

Latest News

Henrico's Jail West (Source: NBC12)
Supervisors approve roof replacement at Henrico County Jail West
Police lights.
City: Black man pointed gun at Virginia officer who shot him
The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
CDC recommends universal mask-wearing in schools
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck