News to Know for July 27: Washington Football camp; Richmond casino update; Isolated storm possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Humid, Few Storm

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm possible.

Highs in low 90s.

Hopewell Bus Issues

Hopewell City Public Schools are addressing issues parents were having with their children’s transportation.

The school district is now offering a way for parents to track their child’s school bus, but they are working out a few kinks with the Parent Portal Lite App.

We’d like to thank folks for their patience and grace today with transportation. Our transportation staff is fully back... Posted by Hopewell City Public Schools on Monday, July 26, 2021

You can find details about the app and how to download it on Hopewell City Public School’s website.

Teen’s Victory In Olympic Swimming

Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby pulled off a stunning victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke on Tuesday, upsetting American teammate and defending champion Lilly King.

Only a handful of Alaska swimmers had even qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials. Jacoby was the first to ever make the team.

Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Jacoby’s winning time was 1 minute, 4.95 seconds. Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa claimed the silver in 1:05.22, while King gave the Americans another medal by taking the bronze in 1:05.54.

Jacoby’s shocking win salvaged what had been a bit of a disappointing morning for the Americans.

Washington Football Team Camp

After missing last summer due to the pandemic, the Washington Football Team is back in Richmond for their annual summer training camp.

(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Fans will be able to see the players, fans, action on the field, music and food trucks like in previous years. However, there are some changes in place due to COVID-19:

Fans must also be 20 feet away from players and jerseys, etc. will be pre-signed

There will be no autograph line this year

Guests will need to purchase tickets online first

The players will begin practice on July 27, but the first day for the general public is July 28.

Casino Agreement

Richmonders are another step closer to seeing a referendum on their November ballot regarding a proposed casino.

On Monday, Richmond City Council approved Host Community Agreement for ONE Casino + Resort.

Courtesy the City of Richmond (City of Richmond)

With the approval and green light from the Virginia Lottery, the city can now petition the Circuit Court for a Nov. 2 referendum on casino gaming in Richmond.

If the referendum is approved by voters, the $562 million project is expected to open in October 2024.

Food Lion Online Services

Food Lion is expanding its online shopping option to six stores in the Richmond area.

(Source: Food Lion)

The stores are:

9157 Staples Mill Road, Richmond

7095 Mechanicsville Trpk., Mechanicsville

2589 New Kent Hwy., Quinton

5209 Plaza Dr., Hopewell

1521 South Main St., Blackstone

4320 Westgate Dr., Petersburg

Customers can confirm availability and place orders at this link or by using the Food Lion To Go app.

The service is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Henrico School Supply Drive

The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office along with the Vale Foundation is holding a school supply drive for students.

Students would need items such as lunch boxes, folders, pencils, notebooks, glue/glue sticks, highlighters, crayons, hand sanitizer, tissues and more.

Henrico school supply drive (Henrico County Public Schools)

A collection box is in the lobby of the sheriff’s office located at 4317 East Parham Road.

Those who wish to donate should do so by August 28.

Final Thought

A goal is not always meant to be reached, it often serves simply as something to aim at - Bruce Lee

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.