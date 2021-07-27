Healthcare Pros
Masks optional for Powhatan students, staff

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan County Schools said masks will be optional for students and staff when they return.

While masks will be an option indoors, there is still a federal mandate for mask-wearing on public transportation, so all students and staff will need to wear them on school buses. Normal passenger capacity on buses will be in place.

“PCPS will continue to socially distance students in the classroom to the extent possible. Small group instruction and collaboration between students will return and be implemented to the extent possible by our teachers,” PCPS said.

The school district will also continue to contact trace and isolate students and staff that have been identified as close contacts.

“It is important to note that vaccinated individuals will not be considered a close contact and will not be subject to isolation requirements. Likewise, if two unvaccinated individuals are wearing masks, they will not be considered close contacts and will not have to quarantine,” a release said.

PCPS said that if health metrics within the schools or community worsen at any time during the year, it is possible that mitigation efforts will be expanded.

