Hopewell school district addresses school bus issues

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools are addressing issues parents were having with their children’s transportation.

The school district is now offering a way for parents to track their child’s school bus, but they are working out a few kinks with the Parent Portal Lite App.

We’d like to thank folks for their patience and grace today with transportation. Our transportation staff is fully back... Posted by Hopewell City Public Schools on Monday, July 26, 2021

You can find details about the app and how to download it on Hopewell City Public School’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.