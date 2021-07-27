Healthcare Pros
Hopewell school district addresses school bus issues

Hopewell City Public Schools are addressing issues parents were having with their children’s transportation.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools are addressing issues parents were having with their children’s transportation.

The school district is now offering a way for parents to track their child’s school bus, but they are working out a few kinks with the Parent Portal Lite App.

Posted by Hopewell City Public Schools on Monday, July 26, 2021

You can find details about the app and how to download it on Hopewell City Public School’s website.

