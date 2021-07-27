Hopewell school district addresses school bus issues
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools are addressing issues parents were having with their children’s transportation.
The school district is now offering a way for parents to track their child’s school bus, but they are working out a few kinks with the Parent Portal Lite App.
You can find details about the app and how to download it on Hopewell City Public School’s website.
