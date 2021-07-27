Henrico Sheriff’s Office, Vale Foundation holds school supply drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office along with the Vale Foundation is holding a school supply drive for students.

Students would need items such as lunch boxes, folders, pencils, notebooks, glue/glue sticks, highlighters, crayons, hand sanitizer, tissues and more.

A collection box is in the lobby of the sheriff’s office located at 4317 East Parham Road.

Those who wish to donate should do so by August 28.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.