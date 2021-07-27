Henrico gas station awning falls on top of truck as driver arrived to get gas

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Monday night, electric crews worked to restore power to homes across Central Virginia following storms earlier in the day. Most of them in Prince George and Hanover.

On Williamsburg Road in Henrico, part of a gas station awning fell on top of a man’s truck after he had just parked to get gas. It happened as he was still inside of the truck.

“Watching it rain real hard and a big gust of wind came up,” Joseph Helper recalled.

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday. (Kirk Dubs)

A driver had just pulled up to get gas at a Citgo

“All I saw was the red side of the thing go up in the air and flip over on top of the truck,” Helper said.

That’s when the clerk ran out to help.

“We tried to get the guy out, but he got injured on his hand and was holding his head...He kept holding his head,” the employee said as the customer was battling pain.

The employee called 911, and authorities rushed him to the hospital. He’s expected to be ok.

It’s a snapshot of several storm-related damage authorities saw across Central Virginia.

“We had some really strong straight-line winds that came through. We had a lot of power out in the area, heavy downpours, lightning…We’ve had a lot of transformers that caught on fire. Virginia Power is working on those, along with us, and at this point, we’re trying to get the pieces back together and get people’s power back on,” said Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds.

Over in Chester, a roof from a mobile home flew on top of another home on Donnaford Drive. Three people now have to find somewhere else to go.

Chesterfield fire then showed up to Eagle Rock Avenue where a home caught fire. The Fire Marshal working to determine if the lighting is to blame.

The people who lived in both of those homes were not hurt. The Red Cross is getting involved to help.

It’s all the aftermath of a storm no one could have ever imagined.

“We saw a flash of red go up in the air and it’s kind of unbelievable. I couldn’t believe that it flipped over,” Helper added.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.