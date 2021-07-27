Gov. Northam pushes for vaccinations as cases climb

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The delta variant continues to be a concern across the country, and health experts and leaders in Virginia closely monitoring the virus here.

“We had a little more than 500 cases that we reported today, 600 the day before,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.

Though cases are down from the day before, according to VDH statistics, the positivity rate has continued to climb - it’s now at 4.3 percent. Friday, it was 3.8 percent.

Monday, when asked if there could be another mask mandate in the Commonwealth, Northam responded with a push for more people to get vaccinated.

“There have been a small number of individuals that have been vaccinated that have contracted the virus. Let’s look at the statistics of who is contracting this and ending up in the ICU and dying, 97-99 percent of the individuals are those who have not been vaccinated. People in Virginia need to do the right thing,” Northam said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 415 people hospitalized with the virus right now. Northam says there is a continued risk of the virus mutating.

“There’s still too many folks out and about that are what we call, vectors, that can contract the virus, the virus can live and mutate, and as long as we have the scenario, it’s just going to continue to smolder and that is just unacceptable,” Northam said.

As vaccine clinics continue for those in Richmond, it is important to note that the George Wythe clinic will be closing on Aug. 11 as RPS prepares to return to learning in person for the first time in a year and a half.

