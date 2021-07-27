Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia’s rent relief program to continue

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) says state’s Rent Relief...
Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) says state’s Rent Relief Program is available for those who qualify.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The moratorium on evictions ends at the end of July.

And there are growing concerns for what it will mean for renters in our hometowns but state leaders say there is still relief out there for those who may need it.

Although the federal eviction moratorium ends July 31, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) says there’s still rent relief available through the state’s Rent Relief Program (RRP).

“The Virginia rent Relief Program has been going on since June of 2020 and the program is there to assist with rent arrears as well as it does pay three months in advance if you, if you do meet the income threshold for that,” said Amanda Love the Associate Director of Human Resources and Communications at Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine spoke at a recent state housing commission update, and says the RRP program has already provided a huge relief to many Virginians.

“You’re number one out of 50 states actually 51 including the District of Columbia, in the percentage of the dollars that Virginia has received that’s that have been allocated to renters,” said Senator Tim Kaine.

“Here and even through recovery with getting folks--- you know, back to normal, we understand that folks really did have many kinds of financial hardships due to the pandemic, not just because of loss of jobs but there are many things that were affecting people’s income to, to make it hard for them to make their rental payments,” said Love.

According to DHCD through July 14, RRP has already processed and dispersed more than $300 million in rent and mortgage relief payments, and they will continue to do so, for those who qualify until later this year.

Landlords and tenants can learn more on their website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
Henrico gas station awning falls on top of truck as driver arrived to get gas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County
Tikeise Johnson
Man accused of dumping body in N.C. also suspect in Richmond homicide
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash

Latest News

Henrico's Jail West (Source: NBC12)
Supervisors approve roof replacement at Henrico County Jail West
Police lights.
City: Black man pointed gun at Virginia officer who shot him
The CDC is recommending universal mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
CDC recommends universal mask-wearing in schools
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck