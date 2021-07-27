Child injured after being backed over by vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A child was injured after being backed over by a vehicle in Prince George County.

The incident happened along Swift Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Prince George Police said the almost 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital via Medflight with critical injuries but were not life-threatening injuries.

Police said no charges are being filed.

