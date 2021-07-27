Child injured after being backed over by vehicle
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A child was injured after being backed over by a vehicle in Prince George County.
The incident happened along Swift Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Prince George Police said the almost 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital via Medflight with critical injuries but were not life-threatening injuries.
Police said no charges are being filed.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.