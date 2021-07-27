Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2-year-old dies after falling from escalator in Colorado mall

A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.(KCNC, CNN)
By KCNC staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCNC) - Colorado authorities are investigating the tragic death of a 2-year-old.

The child fell from his father’s arms while they were on an escalator at an Aurora shopping center Sunday afternoon.

“I was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming,” shopper Cesar Solorazano said. “I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside. He was on the phone. I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests. And then he looked at me, he told me what happened, that a little kid fell off the escalator.”

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Monday.

Police say early indications show it appears to be a tragic accident.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
Henrico gas station awning falls on top of truck as driver arrived to get gas
On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County
Tikeise Johnson
Man accused of dumping body in N.C. also suspect in Richmond homicide
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash
child dies after being struck by vehicle
1-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a...
Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Several events are also scheduled to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Washington Football Team training camp kicks off in Richmond with some changes because of Covid
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse...
Miami-Dade mayor pays tribute after last Surfside condo victim found
A collection box is in the lobby of the sheriff’s office located at 4317 East Parham Road.
Henrico Sheriff’s Office, Vale Foundation holds school supply drive