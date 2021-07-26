Healthcare Pros
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County

On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).
On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 460 in Dinwiddie County.

According to the investigation, a 2007 Chevrolet coupe was headed west when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, overturned, and came to rest against a tree.

Amy B. Clark, 49, of Ford, was the driver of the Chevrolet. Clark was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

