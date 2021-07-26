VSP: No injuries reported in tractor-trailer crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle crash along 1-295 at the 35 mile-markers on Sunday around 10:36 p.m.

A tractor-trailer headed south ran off the road hitting the guardrail and trees.

The investigation is ongoing, and the tire failure is being considered as a factor in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

