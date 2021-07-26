VSP: No injuries reported in tractor-trailer crash in Hanover
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle crash along 1-295 at the 35 mile-markers on Sunday around 10:36 p.m.
A tractor-trailer headed south ran off the road hitting the guardrail and trees.
The investigation is ongoing, and the tire failure is being considered as a factor in the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.