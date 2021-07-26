VSP: Culpeper man charged with intent to distribute fentanyl, other felonies

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - A Culpeper man is facing felony charges in connection to fentanyl distribution in the commonwealth.

Police say William E. Settle, III, a 36-year-old man from Culpeper, would routinely travel outside of the state for fentanyl before bringing it back to Virginia for distribution and sale.

A search of Settle’s residence uncovered 50 capsules of fentanyl with a street value of $1,500, $1,750 in cash and two guns, police said.

Settle was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drug, one misdemeanor count resisting arrest, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

Police say Settle was served with outstanding failure to appear warrants out of Culpeper. Additional charges are pending.

Settle was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.

