UVA Health: Fully vaccinated people should still quarantine if they contract COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a doctor with University of Virginia Health, if a fully vaccinated person contracts COVID-19 they still need to quarantine.

Dr. Costi Sifri says preliminary research suggests the viral load is less in people who are fully vaccinated. However, there is still a chance you can spread the virus even if you have the shot in your system.

“You would have the same health and safety measures that you would if you are not fully vaccinated, so you should already be instructed to be at home for 10 days while you recover from the infection, even if it is asymptomatic,” Sifri said.

While the chance of spreading COVID-19 when you’re fully vaccinated is less, it’s still important to take extra precautions.

