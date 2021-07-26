Two-question bus survey will be sent to Henrico parents on upcoming school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools wants parent’s opinions about bus transportation for their children for the upcoming school year.

The two-question survey will be sent to parent’s emails today for each child that is enrolled.

The school system says all students who need transportation will have it, even if parents don’t fill out the survey.

