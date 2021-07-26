Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

On This Day: What happened in ‘The Room Where It Happens’?

Jefferson, Madison and Hamilton’s Compromise of 1790
On this day in history, July 26, 1790, Alexander Hamilton’s (left) Assumption Plan was passed...
On this day in history, July 26, 1790, Alexander Hamilton’s (left) Assumption Plan was passed by Congress due to a clever compromise Hamilton made with Virginians Thomas Jefferson (middle) and James Madison (right) to relocate the capital from New York to Virginia.(National Archives)
By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 26, 1790, Alexander Hamilton’s Assumption Plan was passed by Congress due to a clever compromise Hamilton made with Virginians Thomas Jefferson and James Madison to relocate the capital from New York to Virginia.

In the popular Broadway show, Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the details of the Compromise of 1790 are rhythmically laid out in the popular song, ‘The Room Where It Happens.’

There was extreme political polarization in the fledgling United States, which found itself in severe debt following the Revolutionary War.

Hamilton’s grand plan to solve the debt crisis couldn’t make it through Congress without votes from Virginia, and that’s where ‘the room’ comes into play.

Learn all about what happened from Dr. Bill Rasmussen, senior museum collections curator and Lora M. Robins curator of art at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, in this episode of NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Michael J. Moore, charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in relation to the...
Police: Victim identified, suspect charged in car-bicycle crash
child dies after being struck by vehicle
1-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico
Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms may materialize in the late afternoon and evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible across Central Virginia Today (Monday)
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended

Latest News

Richmond Night Market
Richmond Night Market returns on Aug. 14
A car sits in floodwaters in downtown Petersburg after Tropical Storm Michael. (Source: James...
Petersburg prepares for potential flooding
First Alert Weather Blog
First Alert Weather Blog
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash