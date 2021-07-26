Senior Alert canceled for 69-year-old Norfolk man
Police say he was safely located
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has canceled a Senior Alert for a 69-year-old man from Norfolk.
Richard Byron Thompson was last seen on July 23 in the 400 block of Dundaff Street. According to police, Thompson was wearing:
- A dark-colored blue polo shirt with white stripes
- Blue jeans that are cuffed at the ankles
- Black high-top sneakers
- A thin gold chain
Thompson should also be wearing an eye patch on his left eye.
Richard Thompson was safely located, according to the Norfolk Police Department.
