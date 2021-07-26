Senior Alert canceled for 69-year-old Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has canceled a Senior Alert for a 69-year-old man from Norfolk.

Richard Byron Thompson was last seen on July 23 in the 400 block of Dundaff Street. According to police, Thompson was wearing:

A dark-colored blue polo shirt with white stripes

Blue jeans that are cuffed at the ankles

Black high-top sneakers

A thin gold chain

Thompson should also be wearing an eye patch on his left eye.

Richard Thompson was safely located, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.