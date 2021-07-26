Healthcare Pros
Richmond Night Market returns on Aug. 14

Richmond Night Market
Richmond Night Market
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Night Market will return once again in August.

This year’s market, which will be held every second Saturday for six months, will feature an Artisan Village, Main Stage, Makerspace and more.

“Attendees will be able to shop local and visiting artists, participate in interactive stations at the Makerspace and enjoy live music and a DJ to complete the night,” a release said.

The event, which kicks off on Aug. 14, will feature a performance by Legacy Band, DJ Mikemetic and visual artist in the Makerspace, S. Ross Browne.

“We are looking forward to the Richmond Night Market returning to the 17th Street Market to assist with the growing downtown arts and culture scene and pivot to our new normal as a city,” said Adrienne Cole Johnson, co-founder of the Richmond Night Market.

For more on the Richmond Night Market, click here.

