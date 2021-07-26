Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Philip Morris sees end to cigarettes in Britain in 10 years

FILE - This March 28, 2019 photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York.
FILE - This March 28, 2019 photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The CEO of Philip Morris International was quoted by Britain’s Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years.

He said he wanted “to allow this company to leave smoking behind.”

Olczak was quoted as saying. “I think in the UK, ten years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.”  

Asked if that meant Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK within that time, he was quoted as saying, “Absolutely.”

Philip Morris International has said its goal is to replace cigarettes with alternatives such as its IQOS heated tobacco system.  

The government has said it wants to end smoking in England by 2030.

