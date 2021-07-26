Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Petersburg prepares for potential flooding

A car sits in floodwaters in downtown Petersburg after Tropical Storm Michael. (Source: James...
A car sits in floodwaters in downtown Petersburg after Tropical Storm Michael. (Source: James Lee-Kershaw)(James Lee-Kershaw)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency management teams are on standby in Petersburg ahead of heavy rain in the area.

Per a release from the city, police, fire and public works are available to close streets as needed.

“We are prepared and expect that some low areas in the city may flood during heavy downpours,” says City Manager Stuart Turille. “City crews will close roadways with high water and will continuously monitor all street conditions.”

The Petersburg Department of Public Works has been cleaning drains following recent flash flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to Turille, infrastructure in the city is more than 150 years old and needs upgrading.

“Engineering consultants are working on a storm drainage management plan,” Turille said. “Once a plan is finalized and costs determined, the City will apply for grants from state and federal agencies to pay for the needed upgrades.”

Residents are asked to be cautious during heavy rain and flash flood situations:

  • Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car. Never drive through barricades.
  • If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.
  • Don’t walk along streams or riverbanks.
  • Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near flood water.
  • Avoid any contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with harmful chemicals and debris that are not visible from the surface.
  • Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, etc. can become rapidly filled with water.

If residents see clogged drains or fallen trees, please call Street Operations at 804-733-2415 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To report any flooded areas after 5pm, call the Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency number, 804-732-4222.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Michael J. Moore, charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in relation to the...
Police: Victim identified, suspect charged in car-bicycle crash
child dies after being struck by vehicle
1-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico
Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms may materialize in the late afternoon and evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible across Central Virginia Today (Monday)
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended

Latest News

Richmond Night Market
Richmond Night Market returns on Aug. 14
First Alert Weather Blog
First Alert Weather Blog
On this day in history, July 26, 1790, Alexander Hamilton’s (left) Assumption Plan was passed...
On This Day: What happened in ‘The Room Where It Happens’?
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash