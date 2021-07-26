News to Know for July 26: Year-round school in Hopewell; Racism as public health crisis; Afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Strong Storms Likely

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Fatal Bike Crashes

One man is dead after a vehicle and a bike collided in Henrico.

The crash happened on Chamberlayne Road just north of E. Parham Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Henrico Police have not identified the person killed. Right now there are no charges connected to the crash.

A fatal crash involving a bicycle also occurred in Chesterfield. Police said that the accident happened on the 7000 block of Hull Street Road, at about 3:30 a.m. on July 25.

Michael J. Moore, 34, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe heading westbound on Hull Street Road when he struck Wilson W. Jones, 28, on a bicycle.

Michael J. Moore, charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in relation to the crash. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Moore was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter and a felony hit and run in relation to the crash. He is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Racism As A Public Health Crisis In RVA

Richmond could become the latest city to declare racism as a public health crisis. A resolution to do just that is on the agenda for the Richmond City Council meeting, this evening.

The resolution depicts how there’s less access to healthy food and water in communities of color, higher rates of lead poisoning, and reduced life expectancy.



At least 217 other cities and counties across the U.S. have declared racism a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association.

The meeting will take place on July 26 at 6 p.m.

Hopewell Starts Year-Round Schedule

At least 4,000 students in Hopewell will be heading back to the classroom for the start of their year-round school year.

The students will go to school in 45 day periods, then they will get three weeks off for ‘intersessions’, where families can either choose to take a vacation or sign up for extra shorter courses.



The goal of this type of schedule is to help burnout and ‘summer slide’. This is the first time the school district will implement this schedule.

Gov. Northam will be stopping by Hopewell High School around 11 a.m. on July 26.

Henrico Bus Survey

Henrico County Public Schools wants parent’s opinions about bus transportation for their children for the upcoming school year.

The two-question survey will be sent to parent’s emails today for each child that is enrolled.

The school system says all students who need transportation will have it, even if parents don’t fill out the survey.

Nationwide Eviction Moratorium Ends Saturday

The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

The court rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.

The high court voted 5-4 to keep the ban in place until the end of July.

Final Thought

True life is lived when tiny changes occur - Leo Tolstoy

