National Veterans Organization host Back-to-School event in Richmond

Travis Manion Foundation, Character Day in Richmond
Travis Manion Foundation, Character Day in Richmond(Jonathan Mayfield | Travis Manion Foundation)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The national veteran’s organization, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), is hosting a character day and school supplies distribution event for middle and high school students in Richmond.

The event will be on Sept. 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Chimborazo Elementary School.

Students will be given backpacks filled with schools supplies and be mentored by trained Richmond veteran volunteers in confidence, character and leadership. Veteran mentors will lead students in lessons, games and activities designed to develop good character.

“Even after they take off the uniform, veterans continue to serve because they are natural leaders within the community,” said Ryan Manion, TMF President. “I feel tremendous pride knowing that these veteran mentors will not only serve as role models to our next generation but will also lead an initiative to ensure those students have the proper tools to begin a successful school year.”

The Travis Manion Foundation is hosting this event in 30 cities across the country, and 50,000 youth participate in the programs every year.

More information about this event and the foundations can be found on TMF’s website here.

