Monday Forecast: Strong to severe afternoon/evening storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across Central and Southern Virginia.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 70%) Storm could be slow-moving and produce heavy, flooding rain in spots.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and Humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. Looking like the best weather day of the week with low humidity.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90.

