Man killed in vehicle, bike crash in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead after a vehicle and a bike collided in Henrico.

The crash happened on Chamberlayne Road just north of E. Parham Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Henrico Police have not identified the person killed. Right now there are no charges connected to the crash.

