Man killed in vehicle, bike crash in Henrico
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead after a vehicle and a bike collided in Henrico.
The crash happened on Chamberlayne Road just north of E. Parham Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Henrico Police have not identified the person killed. Right now there are no charges connected to the crash.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.