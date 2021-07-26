Healthcare Pros
Man killed in vehicle, bike crash in Henrico

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead after a vehicle and a bike collided in Henrico.

The crash happened on Chamberlayne Road just north of E. Parham Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Henrico Police have not identified the person killed. Right now there are no charges connected to the crash.

