Man accused of dumping body in N.C. also suspect in Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man accused of dumping a woman’s body along Interstate 85 in North Carolina is also a suspect in a Richmond homicide.

Ti’Keise Johnson, 20, of Richmond, was arrested in Dinwiddie County last Thursday in connection to a robbery.

Johnson is also suspected of murdering a woman whose body was found on I-85 earlier that Thursday.

Richmond police now have outstanding warrants on file for Johnson for firearms violations in connection to the shooting death of Darrick Tabb, who was found shot in an apartment complex on July 20.

Police said additional charges are pending against Johnson.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

