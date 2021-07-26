Healthcare Pros
K9 officer killed in suspected drunken-driving crash, passenger not expected to survive

K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.
K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.(MSP Metro Detroit)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (Gray News) - A K9 officer with the Michigan State Police Department was killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash this weekend.

According to police, a K9 unit was blocking a freeway exit ramp to prevent drivers from going into a flooded road.

Another car crashed into the patrol car at “freeway speed” just after 1 a.m. and then caught fire.

Officials say Detroit firefighters responded to the crash and began treating the passengers of the car, who were taken to the hospital with serious and critical injuries.

The driver underwent surgery for his leg and hip, while one passenger is listed in stable condition in the ER and the other is in the ICU and is not expected to survive, the Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

Police say the trooper was treated and released from the hospital and does not appear to have any major injuries.

K9 Rex was inside the patrol car and was taken to an animal hospital for severe spine and leg injuries. He later died as a result of them.

“MSP Canine Rex was a member of the Metro South Post and was known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles,” officials posted on social media. “He was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post.”

Rest In Peace K9 Rex of the Michigan State Police and prayers for his handler. From the Michigan State Police Twitter...

Posted by Berkley Department of Public Safety on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Authorities believe the driver of the suspect’s vehicle had been drinking alcohol but are waiting for the results of a blood test for confirmation.

