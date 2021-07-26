Hopewell students will head back to class for year-round school

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - At least 4,000 students in Hopewell will be heading back to the classroom for the start of their year-round school year.

The students will go to school in 45 day periods, then they will get three weeks off for ‘intersessions’, where families can either choose to take a vacation or sign up for extra shorter courses.

The goal of this type of schedule is to help burnout and ‘summer slide’. This is the first time the school district will implement this schedule.

Gov. Northam will be stopping by Hopewell High School around 11 a.m. on July 26.

