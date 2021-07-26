Henrico seeking public input on Horsepen Road, Glenside Drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is asking the public how it can improve safety on Horsepen Road and Glenside Drive.

The county is evaluating safety improvements on the road between Forest and Patterson avenues.

The area saw more than 250 crashes between Dec. 1, 2015, and Nov. 30, 2020. One crash resulted in a death and one crash involved a bicycle and vehicle.

The county is considering several changes, including improving pedestrians and bicycle accommodations, intersection improvements, and other safety improvements.

Members of the public can complete a survey at this link by Aug. 6.

