GRTC updates policies with Delta Variant rising.

GRTC passenger policies changing.
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC’s passenger policies will update on Aug. 8 by uplifting some restrictions, but keeping some in place because of the rising cases of the Delta Variant.

Some of the changes are more space on-board for passengers, more standing room and more routes will be available, near pre-pandemic levels.

The GRTC statement said, “Because of the increase in community transmission resulting from the Delta variant, GRTC will continue rear door boarding for most passengers to protect Operators at the front. Front door boarding remains open for passengers needing assistance, the ramp, or ADA seating at the front. With the return to in-person school, unaccompanied minors are permitted to ride.”

GRTC had previously planned to uplift door restrictions but because of the rising cases, they reverted to the door restrictions.

The GRTC’s routes 5, 20, and 78 will be altered for the Carytown Watermelon Festival Detours on Aug. 8. Details on the alternations can be found here.

Due to road work on the 2379 stop will be moved to in front of Jason’s Deli on Willow Lawn Drive. More information about this is available here.

Masks are still required for all passengers until Sept. 13.

