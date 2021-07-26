Healthcare Pros
GRTC passenger policies updating soon

GRTC passenger policies changing.
GRTC passenger policies changing.(GRTC)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC’s passenger policies will update on Aug. 8 by uplifting the door and seat restrictions put in place for COVID-19.

Masks are still required for all passengers until Sept. 13.

The GRTC statement said, “All trips will be permitted, not just essential trips. All-door boarding for all passengers will be permitted on all vehicles. Front door boarding will be open for all, not just those needing Operator assistance. The separation between priority seating and general seating will be removed. Unaccompanied minors are permitted to ride, as well, not just when going to/from educational or work activities.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

