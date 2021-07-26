Food Lion expands online shopping to 6 Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Food Lion is expanding its online shopping option to six stores in the Richmond area.

The stores are:

9157 Staples Mill Road, Richmond

7095 Mechanicsville Trpk., Mechanicsville

2589 New Kent Hwy., Quinton

5209 Plaza Dr., Hopewell

1521 South Main St., Blackstone

4320 Westgate Dr., Petersburg

Customers can confirm availability and place orders at this link or by using the Food Lion To Go app.

Shoppers can place orders and pick them up the same day. Customers 21 and older can also purchase alcohol online.

The service is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

