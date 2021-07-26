Food Lion expands online shopping to 6 Richmond-area stores
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Food Lion is expanding its online shopping option to six stores in the Richmond area.
The stores are:
- 9157 Staples Mill Road, Richmond
- 7095 Mechanicsville Trpk., Mechanicsville
- 2589 New Kent Hwy., Quinton
- 5209 Plaza Dr., Hopewell
- 1521 South Main St., Blackstone
- 4320 Westgate Dr., Petersburg
Customers can confirm availability and place orders at this link or by using the Food Lion To Go app.
Shoppers can place orders and pick them up the same day. Customers 21 and older can also purchase alcohol online.
The service is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
