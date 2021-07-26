Flash flooding causes road closures in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Flash flooding has caused several road closures in Petersburg as storms move through Central Virginia.

As of 6 p.m., between three and three-and-a-half inches of rain have already fallen, and more rain is expected Monday evening.

The following roads in Petersburg are closed:

Bank Street between Crater Road and Madison Street

Joseph Jenkins Robert’s Parkway between Third Street and Fourth Street

Bollingbrook Street between Crater Road and Madison Street

Officials said there is also ponding on many streets and drivers should be cautious.

“We are prepared and expect that some low areas in the city may flood during heavy downpours,” says City Manager Stuart Turille earlier on Monday before the storms. “City crews will close roadways with high water and will continuously monitor all street conditions.”

The Petersburg Department of Public Works has been cleaning drains following recent flash flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to Turille, infrastructure in the city is more than 150 years old and needs upgrading.

“Engineering consultants are working on a storm drainage management plan,” Turille said. “Once a plan is finalized and costs determined, the City will apply for grants from state and federal agencies to pay for the needed upgrades.”

Residents are asked to be cautious during heavy rain and flash flood situations:

Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car. Never drive through barricades.

If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.

Don’t walk along streams or riverbanks.

Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near flood water.

Avoid any contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with harmful chemicals and debris that are not visible from the surface.

Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, etc. can become rapidly filled with water.

If residents see clogged drains or fallen trees, please call Street Operations at 804-733-2415 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To report any flooded areas after 5 p.m., call the Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.

