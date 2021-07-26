‘Elf on the Shelf’ musical coming to Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” is coming to the Altria Theater this holiday season with tickets going on sale this week.

Inspired by the box set Elf on the Shelf, the play transports the audience to the North Pole and gives a glimpse of the lives of Santa’s Scout Elves.

One elf must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer.

“Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season,” stated a release from Altria Theater.

The musical comes to Altria on Sunday, November 14 at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $32.95 and go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at this website.

