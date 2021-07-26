Healthcare Pros
Crime Solvers search for suspect in fraud attempt

Attempted fraud suspect, Crime Solvers
Attempted fraud suspect, Crime Solvers(Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are searching for a suspect for attempted fraud.

On July 19, around 8:15 a.m. at the Walmart at 671 Southpark Boulevard, a suspect attempted to return a television he had put in his cart and had not purchased. When denied the suspect left the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-tips mobile app or website. All tips remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

City of Richmond pitches resolution to declare racism as public health crisis
