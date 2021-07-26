Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Community leaders host ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Chesterfield elementary school building

Ettrick Elementary School ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 26, 2021.
Ettrick Elementary School ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 26, 2021.(Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Ettrick Elementary School’s new building is opening this Fall, and community leaders gathered Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

Ettrick Elementary’s new building, which is located on the same property as the old school, was finished under the $33.76 million budget and on time. It will open on Aug. 23.

“This is a guaranteed ‘Wow!’” said Dr. Merv Daugherty, superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools. “Working together, we have accomplished something great for our children and community. Let’s never forget that our schools are community buildings.”

The new building has 95,990 square feet and the capacity to hold 750 students.

“Today is an excellent day in the Matoaca District and for all of Chesterfield County,” said School Board Chair Ryan Harter, who represents the Matoaca District. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “the past year and a half have been hard on all of us … but we persevered and pivoted to continue educating our students and improving our schools. Giving up was never an option because we know that public education is the heart of a strong and resilient community.”

The new school includes an administrator’s office, media center, art room, music room and a cafeteria/auditorium as well as three academic wings.

Ettrick Elementary School's new building in Chesterfield County.
Ettrick Elementary School's new building in Chesterfield County.(Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Michael J. Moore, charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in relation to the...
Police: Victim identified, suspect charged in car-bicycle crash
child dies after being struck by vehicle
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico
Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms may materialize in the late afternoon and evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible across Central Virginia Today (Monday)
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended

Latest News

Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms may materialize in the late afternoon and evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible across Central Virginia Today (Monday)
Henrico County is asking for public opinion on safety improvements in the area of Horsepen Road...
Henrico seeking public input on Horsepen Road, Glenside Drive
Food Lion expands online shopping to 6 Richmond-area stores
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 10 million vaccines distributed | 53.6% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated