Community leaders host ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Chesterfield elementary school building

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Ettrick Elementary School’s new building is opening this Fall, and community leaders gathered Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

Ettrick Elementary’s new building, which is located on the same property as the old school, was finished under the $33.76 million budget and on time. It will open on Aug. 23.

“This is a guaranteed ‘Wow!’” said Dr. Merv Daugherty, superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools. “Working together, we have accomplished something great for our children and community. Let’s never forget that our schools are community buildings.”

The new building has 95,990 square feet and the capacity to hold 750 students.

“Today is an excellent day in the Matoaca District and for all of Chesterfield County,” said School Board Chair Ryan Harter, who represents the Matoaca District. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “the past year and a half have been hard on all of us … but we persevered and pivoted to continue educating our students and improving our schools. Giving up was never an option because we know that public education is the heart of a strong and resilient community.”

The new school includes an administrator’s office, media center, art room, music room and a cafeteria/auditorium as well as three academic wings.

Ettrick Elementary School's new building in Chesterfield County. (Chesterfield County Public Schools)

