1-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico

child dies after being struck by vehicle
(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a child was struck and killed by a vehicle in Henrico.

Police responded around 5:25 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Engleside Circle, near the St. Luke apartment complex.

According to the investigation, a one-year-old girl is believed to have stepped into the path of a vehicle and was struck. The driver did not have time to stop before the impact.

The child was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities said speeding and alcohol were not factors in this incident.

No arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate.

