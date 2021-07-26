Cause of Chesterfield house fire under investigation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The cause of a Chesterfield house fire is being investigated.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 14400 block of Eagle Rock Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said that there were no injuries and no one was displaced.

The fire marshal is investigating whether or not the fire was caused by lightning.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.