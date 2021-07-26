Healthcare Pros
Cause of Chesterfield house fire under investigation

Crews were called to a house fire in the 14400 block of Eagle Rock Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to a house fire in the 14400 block of Eagle Rock Avenue on Monday afternoon.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The cause of a Chesterfield house fire is being investigated.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 14400 block of Eagle Rock Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said that there were no injuries and no one was displaced.

The fire marshal is investigating whether or not the fire was caused by lightning.

