Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bike4Alz arrives in Richmond near end of coast-to-coast fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

The group of riders are Western Kentucky University students and brothers in FIJI Fraternity.
The group of riders are Western Kentucky University students and brothers in FIJI Fraternity.(Source: Bike4Alz)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity’s annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association is stopping in Richmond before ending the ride in Virginia Beach.

The coast-to-coast bicycle ride raises an average of $60,000-$70,000 each year. This year’s ride started in San Francisco on May 22 and will end in Virginia Beach on July 28.

Bike4Alz is a 501 c3 charitable organization and all proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The group is slated to arrive on the Virginia Capitol grounds near the Bell Tower entrance at 3 p.m. on July 26.

Learn more about the organization here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Michael J. Moore, charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in relation to the...
Police: Victim identified, suspect charged in car-bicycle crash
child dies after being struck by vehicle
1-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico
Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms may materialize in the late afternoon and evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible across Central Virginia Today (Monday)
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended

Latest News

UVA senior Paige Madden
Paige Madden ready to begin Olympics after beating COVID
The Washington Football Team stretches prior to a mini-camp workout on June 8, 2021.
Free vaccinations for fans at Washington Football Team training camp in Richmond
John Marshall outlasts Deep Run to avenge earlier loss
John Marshall outlasts Deep Run to avenge earlier loss
Givens commits to North Carolina State
Givens commits to North Carolina State