Bike4Alz arrives in Richmond near end of coast-to-coast fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity’s annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association is stopping in Richmond before ending the ride in Virginia Beach.

The coast-to-coast bicycle ride raises an average of $60,000-$70,000 each year. This year’s ride started in San Francisco on May 22 and will end in Virginia Beach on July 28.

Bike4Alz is a 501 c3 charitable organization and all proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The group is slated to arrive on the Virginia Capitol grounds near the Bell Tower entrance at 3 p.m. on July 26.

