Advocates question DOC claim about restrictive housing

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. - After Virginia prison officials recently announced the state has ended what it calls “restrictive housing,” some inmate advocates are disputing the claim.

The Department of Corrections issued a news release last week saying it had “completed the removal of restrictive housing” in Virginia’s prisons by offering at least four hours of out-of-cell time for those inmates.

But the ACLU of Virginia and Interfaith Action for Human Rights told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the claim was not true. Both groups said they have gotten complaints about conditions that don’t meet the standards the state described. 

