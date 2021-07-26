Healthcare Pros
‘A horrific tragedy’: No charges filed after 1-year-old killed in Henrico parking lot

child dies after being struck by vehicle
(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s commonwealth’s attorney says charges will not be filed in a case involving the death of a toddler in a Henrico parking lot.

Police determined a toddler, while under her mother’s supervision, darted between two parked cars, was hit by a moving vehicle and killed.

Police say the driver did not have time to stop before the impact.

“Significantly, we were able to get video of the entire incident from the apartment complex. As you know, seeing the actual video and being able to view what happened and the immediate aftermath was critically important,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor stated in a release.

Taylor stated the driver stopped immediately, was not speeding and was not violating any traffic laws. The mother was also behaving responsibly. As a result, charges will not be filed.

“Unfortunately, this is just a horrific tragedy, an accident almost beyond comprehension. All out there who witnessed the event, to include the driver, have suffered unimaginable trauma. The family, their friends, will never recover from the loss of this small child and the loss of a life filled with potential,” Taylor stated.

Police responded to the incident on July 24 near the St. Luke apartment complex. The child was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Initially, authorities said speeding and alcohol were not factors in this incident.

“My heart goes out to all involved, the parents and the family, and my prayers are with them. I pray they find peace and comfort in their profound grief,” Taylor stated.

