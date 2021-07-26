1 injured after storm causes damage at Henrico gas station

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire officials said that one person was injured after severe storms moving through the region caused damage at a gas station.

The incident happened at the Citgo along Williamsburg Road in Henrico’s East End.

A part of the awning fell on top of a pickup truck, injuring a man in the driver’s seat. The man injured was conscious and taken to the hospital.

A person working inside the gas station saw what happened and offered aid to the victim.

