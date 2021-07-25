Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia Awarded $1.5 million for defense and cybersecurity

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia received a federal grant of $1.5 million to fund small businesses’ cybersecurity skills and certifications and help improve the maritime industrial workforce.

“Virginia is a leader in the defense industry and the second-highest recipient of Defense Department investments among all states,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Local defense suppliers are critical to present and future military readiness, and this federal funding will help enhance their cyber capabilities while also improving the resiliency of our maritime workforce to meet modernization opportunities.”

$1.026 million will be going to GENEDGE Alliance which helps at least 85 small defense companies meet the Department of Defense cybersecurity standards.

$474,00 will be allocated to the Maritime Industrial Base ecosystem initiative, with help from Old Dominion University, to transform the shipbuilding and ship repair workforce and update maritime training pipelines.

“Our partnerships with GENEDGE and the Maritime Industrial Base Ecosystem provide services that give our small businesses a competitive edge,” said Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs. “This federal grant will allow us to increase investment in capabilities for our military and national advantage through innovation, modernization, and collaboration.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

child dies after being struck by vehicle
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Henrico
Michael J. Moore, charged with DUI, DUI manslaughter, and felony hit and run in relation to the...
Police: victim identified, suspect charged in car-bicycle crash
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday

Latest News

Missing Henrico man, Frank Hunter
Henrico man found
Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms may materialize in the late afternoon and evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible across Central Virginia on Monday
A crime investigation.
Henrico police seek information about cold case homicide
Instead of Jamestown, the Sea Venture wrecked near the shores of Bermuda. This tale is thought...
On This Day: The shipwreck that inspired Shakespeare, landing in Bermuda instead of Jamestown