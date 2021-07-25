Virginia Awarded $1.5 million for defense and cybersecurity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia received a federal grant of $1.5 million to fund small businesses’ cybersecurity skills and certifications and help improve the maritime industrial workforce.

“Virginia is a leader in the defense industry and the second-highest recipient of Defense Department investments among all states,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Local defense suppliers are critical to present and future military readiness, and this federal funding will help enhance their cyber capabilities while also improving the resiliency of our maritime workforce to meet modernization opportunities.”

$1.026 million will be going to GENEDGE Alliance which helps at least 85 small defense companies meet the Department of Defense cybersecurity standards.

$474,00 will be allocated to the Maritime Industrial Base ecosystem initiative, with help from Old Dominion University, to transform the shipbuilding and ship repair workforce and update maritime training pipelines.

“Our partnerships with GENEDGE and the Maritime Industrial Base Ecosystem provide services that give our small businesses a competitive edge,” said Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs. “This federal grant will allow us to increase investment in capabilities for our military and national advantage through innovation, modernization, and collaboration.”

